The Chiefs are off to a good start on the scoreboard but not in the injury department. They are down to their third left tackle after only six snaps.

After starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. injured a calf in pregame warmups, Lucas Niang moved over from right tackle to start the game at left tackle. He was carted off on the team’s second drive.

Niang was holding his left knee after a 6-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs ruled him out with a knee injury.

Joe Thuney now is playing left tackle for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are thin at the position with Mike Remmers on injured reserve and Kyle Long and Prince Tega Wanogho inactive today.

Kansas City has scored with Demarcus Robinson catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes. The Chiefs also benefited from a 32-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Jessie Bates against Travis Kelce.

Lucas Niang carted off with a knee injury after Orlando Brown injures calf originally appeared on Pro Football Talk