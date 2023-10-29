Lucas Havrisik was Rams’ only bright spot in awful special teams performance

It’s been a frustrating year for the Rams’ special teams unit. There have been lapses in kick coverage, missed field goals and a severe lack of big plays made in the return game. Brett Maher drew a lot of criticism for his missed kicks this season but wasn’t the only issue with Chase Blackburn’s unit.

A lot of those problems were on display Sunday in the Rams’ 43-20 loss to the Cowboys. Ironically, it was the kicker, Lucas Havrisik, who was the only bright spot on special teams for Los Angeles.

The second-year kicker made his NFL debut and drilled field goals of 47 and 33 yards. He didn’t attempt a PAT because the Rams went for two twice, but he did show off a strong leg on the 47-yarder by booting it high up the net on a kick that may have been good from 60-plus.

Everything else about the special teams performance was downright terrible. Early in the second quarter, Ethan Evans’ punt was blocked and went out of the end zone for a safety, padding the Cowboys’ lead to 19-3.

On the very next play, the punt following the safety, KaVontae Turpin returned it 63 yards to the Rams’ 13-yard line. Two plays later, the Cowboys were in the end zone with a 10-yard touchdown by CeeDee Lamb, giving them a 26-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Evans had his best punt of the game, a 58-yarder, which was returned 87 yards for a touchdown by Turpin. Fortunately for the Rams, Dallas was called for holding so the touchdown didn’t count, but it was another lapse in coverage by Los Angeles.

In addition to having one punt blocked, Evans’ other kicks went for 48 yards to the Dallas 20, 40 yards to the Dallas 37 and 37 yards to the 50. Those are not the types of punts we’re used to seeing from the rookie.

It was an all-around dreadful day from the special teams unit, with the exception of their new kicker Havrisik. But his two field goals weren’t enough to overcome a long return and a blocked punt.

