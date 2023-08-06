Lucas Glover's biggest reward for winning Wyndham? It brought him to tears

Getty Images

The best benefit, in Lucas Glover’s mind, to winning the Wyndham Championship?

It’s not the two-year PGA Tour exemption, which Glover, in the final year of his last winner’s exemption courtesy his victory at the 2021 John Deere Classic, will gladly use.

It’s not the Masters berth that will see Glover return to Augusta National next April after a year’s hiatus.

It’s not the catapult from No. 112 in FedExCup points to No. 49, which not only qualifies Glover for next week’s playoff opener in Memphis but also puts him in position to advance to the 50-man BMW Championship, a ticket this year that will also come with spots in all the signature events next season.

No, as a father of two school-aged children, the 43-year-old Glover is most excited about one perk. In a way, it’s a byproduct of the aforementioned spoils, but Glover will get more dad time.

“I don’t get to see these guys as much as I’ve wanted to because I haven’t been playing that great,” Glover told CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner following Sunday’s victory at Sedgefield Country Club. “Maybe I can see more practices and more games and be home a little more. I’m too old to be on the road this much. I’ve been busting my hump, so I can be with them, and be with my wife, and I’m so happy.”

Glover's kids, daughter Lucille and son Lucas Jr., were in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday to watch their dad take home his fifth career PGA Tour title. Lucille was in tears as she rushed the green and hugged Glover while Lucas Jr. kept saying, "Daddy, you won!"

By the end of his interview, Glover was crying, too.

Daddy, after what is now six straight weeks on the road battling for a playoff berth, will certainly be home more, especially this fall.

But first, Memphis awaits.