Lucas Glover goes back-to-back with playoff win at 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

It seemed only natural for the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs to go into a playoff.

For Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay, 72 holes weren’t enough and the pair went to extras on Sunday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Will Zalatoris won last year’s event on the third playoff hole, and this year it was Glover who came out on top after just one extra hole.

The 43-year-old has now gone back-to-back on the PGA Tour with wins last week at the Wyndham Championship and this week at the St. Jude, the first leg of the three-event FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Cantlay rinsed his tee ball on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, while Glover safely found the fairway and then the middle of the green with his approach. After taking his drop, Cantlay hit his approach just inside Glover’s as the two balls nearly hit. Glover made par with a two-putt and claimed the playoff after Cantlay’s putt nearly missed the edge.

