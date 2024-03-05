Lucas Giolito suffers worrisome injury. Will 'pitching panic' push Red Sox into a move?

Lucas Giolito, expected to front the Boston Red Sox rotation, will be out indefinitely with an elbow injury, and manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that the club is concerned about its severity.

Giolito is due to undergo more testing, and the results could have significant ramifications for both Boston’s season and a handful of unsigned players.

“Not a good day for us,” Cora told reporters at the club’s Fort Myers, Fla., spring training camp.

The Red Sox signed Giolito, 29, to a one-year, $19 million contract with player and team options for the two seasons following. They were banking that new pitching coach Andrew Bailey could reverse Giolito’s fortunes after the 2019 All-Star posted ERAs of 4.90 and 4.88 the past two seasons.

Yet a bounceback year from a former ace was not the large investment fans expected from the Red Sox, who were quickly eliminated from the sweepstakes for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed with the Dodgers.

Lucas Giolito during a spring training workout.

Now, there may be both fan pressure and greater need to enter the more expensive waters of free agency.

The club has long been connected to free agent lefty Jordan Montgomery, the Texas Rangers’ World Series hero whose wife is interning at a Boston hospital. Montgomery and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell remain unsigned, with agent Scott Boras content to wait out the market for suitable deals.

Monday, at a press conference announcing third baseman Matt Chapman’s deal with the San Francisco Giants, Boras said the natural course of spring training injury issues may get the market moving for his unsigned clients.

“I think there is a pitching panic going on in Major League Baseball right now," Boras said, hours after Cardinals ace Sonny Gray exited a start with what was diagnosed as a mild hamstring strain, and hours before Cora relayed the news about Giolito.

“We have got so many starting pitchers that are now compromised, maybe short-term, but some long-term, and the calls for elite starters are certainly starting to increase."

Boras noted how the phone had been largely quiet much of the winter for his elite clients, as yet another unusual player market has caused him to pivot toward short-term, opt-out heavy deals. Perhaps his phone will start to buzz again soon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lucas Giolito injury could have big impact for Red Sox, free agency