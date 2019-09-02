Lucas Giolito has one of the more unusual starts of his season in White Sox loss

Lucas Giolito didn't make many mistakes on Sunday, but they were costly mistakes.

Giolito began his start against the Braves with a shaky first inning. He walked Ronald Acuna to lead off the game and then two batters later Freddie Freeman hammered a changeup out of the park.

The White Sox ace responded by retiring the next 14 batters and racked up six strikeouts in that span. On top of that, Giolito provided his own run support with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the second to tie the game.

Dangerous from the moment he picks up a bat. pic.twitter.com/EpPPc3xEsw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2019





It appeared Giolito was putting in another dominant start, but Freeman got to him again. John Camargo got a pinch-hit double to lead off the sixth. Three batters later Freeman went yard off Giolito again to give the Braves a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-3 final.

Giolito gave up another single after Freeman's homer before finishing the sixth, his final inning. When his night was done, Giolito allowed just five baserunners, but four of them came around to score.

Couple that with his clutch hit and this will go down as one of Giolito's weirdest starts of the season.

As for Freeman, he drove in all five Braves runs. He added an RBI single in the seventh off Evan Marshall.

This was a sixth straight loss for the White Sox and a second straight sweep. After showing signs of life with a series win against the Twins and then taking three of four from the Rangers, the White Sox got swept by the Twins and now the Braves.





