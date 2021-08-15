Lucas Giolito fans eight
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lucas Giolito collects eight strikeouts over four innings of work in his start against the Yankees
Lucas Giolito collects eight strikeouts over four innings of work in his start against the Yankees
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Travis Shaw, who played for the team in 2015 and '16.
Eric Hosmer, who kick-started the Padres’ rebuild, and Luke Voit, the Yankees surprise power hitter, both find themselves suddenly feeling unwanted.
Multiple cars were damaged on Lap 78 of a scheduled 82 laps in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard when curbing came apart in Turn 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. RELATED: Race leaderboard While Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe were battling for the lead, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford — […]
AJ Allmendinger, in just his fourth start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, scored a victory for Kaulig Racing in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard to give Kaulig its first Cup win in the organization’s seventh start. Allmendinger took the lead with two laps to go after contact from Chase Briscoe spun Denny […]
We have no idea how Matt Chapman does it, but he made an insane catch against the Rangers.
We now know who will be leading the offense this fall
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie completed 7⅔ perfect innings before Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro singled to right field.
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
The Yankees emerged Saturday at Chicago with a 7-5 win over the White Sox in 10 innings, fueled by Aaron Judge's four-RBI night and Joey Gallo's two home runs.
That MVP award is looking more and more like a lock for Shohei Ohtani.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Who might be a part of the first five cuts for the Browns after their first preseason game?
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow was back on a football field on Saturday, which also was his 34th birthday. Whether he’ll be on a football field four weeks from today remains to be seen. Tebow participated in 16 snaps at tight end against the Browns, 24 percent of the offensive reps by the Jaguars. He had no [more]
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Detroit Tigers live game updates vs. Cleveland at Comerica Park, as Miguel Cabrera remains one away from 500 home runs