Lucas football's golden era to continue in 2023 season, seeking 10th straight playoff trip

LUCAS — The Lucas Cubs football program is in the middle of its golden era.

With nine straight trips to the state playoffs, it has put itself in the conversation as one of the premier programs in the state of Ohio. The 2023 season looks like it will be just another chapter in the ever-growing book.

After going 6-7 with two playoff wins and a trip to the regional semifinals, the Cubs fully expect to get right back in the situation they found themselves in last year, but this time, they want to finish the job. With 13 returning lettermen including nine starters on offense and eight on defense and only three players lost to graduation from last year, all signs point to yet another great year in Cub Country.

Lucas' Logan Toms returns as the Cubs' leading rusher and tackler from last season as a veteran All-Ohioan looking to leave his mark on the program.

Coach Scott Spitler is entering his 15th season at the helm and zeroing in on 100 career wins with a nice 94-66 overall record. With his signature double wing offense and 3-4 defense, Spitler and the Cubs return a veteran group that has grown up in the program and knows the expectations day in and day out.

"'We return a wealth of experience up front with our entire offensive line returning," Spitler said. "We do bring back all three running backs, but we have to replace our All-Ohio quarterback so that has been the focus this offseason."

Senior Graysen Jackson slides into the quarterback role after Andrew Smollen, the first 1,000-yard passer under Spitler, graduated with All-Ohio honors last season. Jackson has 64 carries for 298 yards and five touchdowns last season as a part-time running back. So the Cubs bring someone back with experience in the program to run the offense.

Senior running back Logan Toms is back after leading the team in rushing last season with 1,491 yards on 191 carries with 17 touchdowns. He will be the feature back again this season after earning All-Ohio honors. He also caught 11 passes for 69 yards and a TD out of the backfield so he is a threat at multiple levels.

Senior Zachary Diehl will also see plenty of carries this season. He ran for 232 yards and five touchdowns on just 20 carries last year while also making a huge impact in the passing game with three catches for 75 yards and three TDs. He is a big play machine in the backfield.

Junior fullback Dan Hockensmith will pave the way for his two running backs. He had 136 yards and a TD last season but was the key blocker for a team that ran for nearly 3,000 yards.

Junior Zac Winters and senior Aidan Culler will be the two tight ends in the double wing offense and the offensive line is full of experience. Junior Ray Caudill will get the start at left tackle with junior Buck Arnold at left guard. Senior Brayden Spitler moves to center after having a stellar year last year where he was named the North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Senior Ruffell Conn will be at right guard and senior Keaton Day will play right tackle to round out the veteran O-line.

Culler will handle the kicking duties after picking up All-Ohio honors last season. He was 45-for-48 on point-after attempts and 4-for-6 on field goal attempts regularly connecting from 40-plus yards. Diehl and sophomore Tim Daley will return kicks on special teams.

Junior Will Whitesel brings depth to the tight end group while sophomores Alegacy Grose and Daley will see time at running back and junior Logan Papst will play some fullback with junior Robert Slade adding depth to the offensive line.

"We must stay healthy," Spitler said. "A lack of depth is a bit of a concern as it is at nearly every small school. But Ray Caudill, Buck Arnold, Zac Winters and Alegacy Grose are guys who I expect will make an impact that many people haven't heard of before. They should help us will depth at key positions."

Defensively, the Cubs will see a lot of two-way players in 2023. Brayden Spitler and Day will start at defensive end. Spitler had 46 tackles with five going for a loss, a sack and three blocked kicks and expects to be a wrecking ball on the defensive line. Day had 48 tackles with three for a loss and a sack.

Hockensmith will be the nose tackle in the 3-4. Last year, he was sensational with 92 tackles, 13 TFL and five sacks for an All-Ohio caliber year.

Jackson and Grose will start at outside linebacker. Jackson had 76 tackles with 15 TFLs, four sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Grose will see his first varsity action in 2023. Caudill and Arnold will be the inside linebackers. Caudill had 67 tackles with four for a loss and two sacks as a sophomore last year while Arnold had 23 tackles with four going for a loss.

Lucas' William Whitesel will be a name to watch out for in 2023 as he looks to own a new role for the Cubs.

Culler and Stevaon Irby will be the corners. Culler had 36 tackles and an interception last year while Irby saw limited action with seven tackles as a sophomore. Toms will be the leader of the defense at strong safety. He earned All-Ohio honors on defense last year with 149 tackles, four TFLs, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Diehl will be right beside him at free safety after piling up 66 tackles, three TFLs, five interceptions and a fumble recovery last season.

Culler will do the punting after positing a 34.9-yard per kick average while Toms will return punts. Conn, Daley, Whitesel, Winters and Papst will all see time on defense.

"We return a lot of experience, but we much replace both inside linebackers and a corner after All-Ohioans Corbin Toms and Ty Lehnhart both graduated along with Andrew Fanello," Spitler said. "Logan Toms, Brayden Sptler, Aidan Culler, Zach Diehl, Graysen Jackson and Keaton Day will be our veteran guys who we expect to lead our team and help put their teammates in the right position on the field."

As an independent, the Cubs will not be playing for a league championship, so they beefed up the regular season schedule, as they do every year, so they can be prepared for the postseason. Each week, the Cubs will build toward a single goal.

"We always want to be a better version of ourselves each Friday than we were the week before," Spitler said. "That has been our MO for a very long time and I honestly believe that's why we have enjoyed some postseason success in recent years."

Lucas kicks off its season at Clear Fork in Week 1.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lucas Cubs football looking for 10th OHSAA playoff berth