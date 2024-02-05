Advertisement

Lucas Andersen: QPR sign Denmark midfielder on free transfer

Lucas Andersen in action for Aalborg
Lucas Andersen had two spells with Danish side Aalborg

QPR have signed Denmark midfielder Lucas Andersen on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old - who has previously played for Ajax and Grasshoppers - was a free agent after ending a second spell with Aalborg.

The Denmark international - who has six caps - previously played under Hoops boss Marti Cifuentes at the four-time Danish champions.

Andersen said: "I am so excited. This is another dream come true for me. This is a big opportunity."

He added: "I am really grateful and proud to represent the club and play in a historical stadium. In Denmark, English football is very popular. I am really looking forward to it."

Andersen said it would be "amazing" to play under Cifuentes again, adding: "I know his playing style, and I know he knows my abilities, so it is a good start."

Cifuentes said: "He has played either as a winger or a number 10 and is also very good at set-pieces. He has international experience and will add skills that we are looking for, and I am sure he will prove that he is a quality player."

