Lucas Almeida attributes UFC on ESPN 58 win to mental work: ‘There was nothing to fear’

LAS VEGAS – Lucas Almeida’s two fight losing streak came to an end this past Saturday.

The Brazilian featherweight defeated Timmy Cuamba (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) by unanimous decision on the main card of UFC on ESPN 58 at the UFC Apex. Almeida (15-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) entered the bout with a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he was able to handle it just fine due to the work his done on improving his mental fortitude.

“After my last two fights, my coach mentioned that I wasn’t making mistakes in my training,” Almeida said at the UFC on ESPN 58 post-fight press conference. “The training was the same, it was mentally that I needed to change.

“I went back to (my psychotherapist) and we did a wonderful job to strengthen me up mentally and also to bring my family close to church, which helped us a lot and strengthened all of us. My coaches said I was a different person, and I was mentally strong, I was bulletproof. The mental job that was done after my last fight and getting closer to Church that made me mentally stronger.”

Almeida said his mental work revolved around addressing his fear, which were holding him back in the fight game.

“During the work with my psychotherapist, I identified my fears,” Almeida said. “I realized there was nothing to fear. I identified what it was and what I needed to fear. I knew I didn’t have to be afraid of my opponent. Cuamba is a young guy, and he’s going to be better, just like how I learned from mine. I’m going to get better as well. You’re going to see a mentally stronger person when I come back.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie