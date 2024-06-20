🎥 Luca Orellano scores stunning goal from the halfway line

Luca Orellano has thrown his hat in the ring for potential goal of the season with a stunning strike against Philadelphia in a six-goal thriller Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old picked up the ball on the halfway line and picked up his head, then the unthinkable happened.

Orellano saw his moment to leather the ball up and over the keeper into the back of the net to set TQL Stadium alight.

LUCA ORELLANO 🤯 Unreal finish from midfield! pic.twitter.com/c2O2irUqwl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 20, 2024

MLS is delivering stunning goals each and every week, but this one may just be the best.