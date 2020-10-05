Luca Corberi: FIA launches investigation into karting accident and fight after video of driver throwing bumper at a rival goes viral

Italian driver Luca Corberi is under investigation after throwing part of his kart at an opponent and starting a post-race brawl (MotorsportTV.com)

The FIA has launched an investigation into the actions of karting driver Luca Corberi after he threw part of his kart at a rival during a World Championship event in Italy on Sunday, before starting a post-race brawl in the paddock.

The 23-year-old was involved in a collision with fellow driver Paolo Ippolito during the KZ Final race at the South Garda karting circuit in Lonato, which staged the weekend’s round of the FIA Karting World Championships.

Following the collision, Corberi waited at the side of the track for Ippolito, and hurled the bumper of his kart onto the track in an attempt to hit him- only to hit another driver.

Once Ippolito was back in the pits, Corberi triggered an ugly brawl by sprinting at him and launching him into a fence, with a number of onlookers rushing to try and split them up.

However, Corberi’s father - who owns the South Garda karting circuit - is seen rushing into the melee and body-checking Ippolito into the fence as the chaos spread across the parc ferme area.

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button was among those to call for a lifetime ban for Corberi and his father, and the FIA confirmed an immediate investigation into the incident had been launched.

An FIA statement on Monday read: “The FIA and ACI are deeply concerned by the disturbing events that occurred yesterday during the FIA Karting KZ World Championship in Lonato, Italy involving drivers, team members and track officials.

“The FIA has launched an immediate investigation into the incidents.”

After posting both videos on Twitter, Button called for action to be taken against Corberi in the form of a lifetime ban from the sport, having breached safety protocols for not leaving the track upon retiring before putting Ippolito’s life in danger as well as that of other drivers.

Both Corberi and Ippolito were disqualified from the race due to the original collision.