Luca Cattani steps down as director of PSG’s academy

According to L’Équipe, Luca Cattani is set to leave his role as director of the Paris Saint-Germain academy during the summer. Cattani was only appointed to the role in January 2023, but as per information from Le Parisien, he decided to hand in his resignation last week.

The Italian had been brought in as part of the club’s attempts to restructure their academy system, and now he reportedly believes that his time at PSG has come to the end of a natural cycle after Les Parisiens won the U19s French championship against AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

A crucial time in PSG’s future

Cattani will officially leave his role in mid-July, with Le Parisien reporting that this decision has come at a vital time for the club with the team set to establish an U21s side by the end of the year – a pet project of Cattani and his assistant Yohan Cabaye to help bridge the gap between the U19s and the professional setup.

GFFN | Nick Hartland