How Lubbock media voted for the Heisman Trophy
Here are the ballots submitted by Lubbock media for the 2023 Heisman Trophy:
Don Williams, Avalanche-Journal sportswriter: 1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU; 2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington; 3. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon.
David Collier, KAMC sports director: 1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU; 2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington; 3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas.
