Advertisement
Breaking News:

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman after accounting for 4,946 total yards and 50 TDs

How Lubbock media voted for the Heisman Trophy

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Here are the ballots submitted by Lubbock media for the 2023 Heisman Trophy:

Don Williams, Avalanche-Journal sportswriter: 1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU; 2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington; 3. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon.

David Collier, KAMC sports director: 1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU; 2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington; 3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How Lubbock media voted for the Heisman Trophy