Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

Athletes from football and volleyball are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

The A-J accepts nominations weekly until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday.

HOW TO NOMINATE

► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

Here are this week's nominees.

Female athletes

Ryleigh Conner, Fr., Trinity Christian — Had 11 kills, two aces, five digs and a block in a win over Willow Park Trinity.

Bailey Litteral, Sr., Lubbock High — Had 13 kills, one ace, a block and a dig in the Westerners' first-ever win over Coronado.

Olivia Whitfield, Jr., Frenship — Had 34 assists, six aces and five digs in a win over Lubbock-Cooper Liberty.

Male athletes

Kouper Boyd, Sr., Shallowater — Ran for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Midland Greenwood.

Chip Green, Jr., Littlefield — Threw for 226 yards and four TDs, adding 38 rushing yards and two TDs in a win over Lamesa.

Abraham Ragland, Jr., Coronado — Made 14 tackles (11 solo), including two for a loss, and had a pick-six in a win over Abilene Cooper.

Corey Stancell, Sr., Farwell — Ran for 133 yards and three TDs, caught three passes for 67 yards and a TD and also had a pick-six in a win over Texico (N.M.).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Vote for the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week