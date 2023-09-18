Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?
Athletes from football and volleyball are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.
The A-J accepts nominations weekly until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced Friday.
HOW TO NOMINATE
► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.
► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.
Here are this week's nominees.
Female athletes
Ryleigh Conner, Fr., Trinity Christian — Had 11 kills, two aces, five digs and a block in a win over Willow Park Trinity.
Bailey Litteral, Sr., Lubbock High — Had 13 kills, one ace, a block and a dig in the Westerners' first-ever win over Coronado.
Olivia Whitfield, Jr., Frenship — Had 34 assists, six aces and five digs in a win over Lubbock-Cooper Liberty.
Male athletes
Kouper Boyd, Sr., Shallowater — Ran for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Midland Greenwood.
Chip Green, Jr., Littlefield — Threw for 226 yards and four TDs, adding 38 rushing yards and two TDs in a win over Lamesa.
Abraham Ragland, Jr., Coronado — Made 14 tackles (11 solo), including two for a loss, and had a pick-six in a win over Abilene Cooper.
Corey Stancell, Sr., Farwell — Ran for 133 yards and three TDs, caught three passes for 67 yards and a TD and also had a pick-six in a win over Texico (N.M.).
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Vote for the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week