Lubbock Indoor Pickleball ready to serve, here's what it offers

Susan Mitchell hits the ball at Lubbock Indoor Pickleball, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Just in time for summer, Lubbock's sole pickleball-only indoor facility is open and ready to serve with classes, court-time and a cool space to beat the heat.

Lubbock Indoor Pickleball, 1001 S. Loop 289, Suite 110, opened on April 18. The 16-court facility sees an estimated 200 players per weekday, with more on the weekends.

"Business has been great, better than we expected," said Dana Howland, co-owner with Cindi Faulkner. "We have had so many positive comments, and the public comes in and thank us for doing this. It caught me by surprise, and everybody has been really wonderful."

Lubbock Indoor Pickleball co-owner Dana Howland stands on the pickle ball courts, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Part of what led the owners to make an indoor space was weather. As West Texas is known for hot summers, freezing winters, and high winds, the weather could deter players from hitting the courts.

"When it's hot, windy, dusty, cold, rainy - we're your place," Howland said. "This will be a great place in the summer because we have a climate-controlled environment."

The protection from the elements inspired their sign, which is displayed in the lobby: "Today's Forecast: 0% Rain, 0% Heat Index, 0% Sunscreen, 0% Wind, 100% Smiles, 100% Pickleball."

Lubbock Indoor Pickleball opens, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Another activity they are excited to introduce this summer will be their kids' summer camp programs.

"A lot of places, it is for 18 (year olds) or older, so kids have kind of been left out of the equation, which is something we want to change," Howland said. "We're going to do a kids' camp, some camps this summer, then we're going to run a youth academy, to get them knowing about the sport and loving it."

Coach Andy Carter, a Professional Pickleball Registry certified coach, is one of three coaches at LIP. He is also looking forward to training new players of all ages.

"We want to help them get started," Carter said.

Information about the camps will be announced via LIP's social media channels and website.

Outside of the program, LIP offers classes. Three certified coaches are available to teach private and group lessons, along with classes limited to eight people. There is also the Academy Series, which starts from the beginners’ class and helps players progress up the pickleball rating system.

“I think it is something Lubbock definitely needed, because no one really knew how to get better, unless it’s a one-on-one lesson,” Howland said.

Lubbock Indoor Pickleball memberships offer all day access, discounts, more

Non-members can join open play or organized events for $10, reserve a court for $26 an hour, book in advance up to two days, and rent the ball machine for $25 an hour.

People can purchase one of two monthly memberships: the Limited plan for $59 a month or the Premium for $89 a month.

The Limited plan allows three open play days a week, $16 an hour total court reservations for a team of four people, $5 entry to organized events, up to 7 days advanced booking and $20 an hour ball machine rental.

The Premium has unlimited open play days, eight hours of court reservations per month, then $10 an hour reservations after that, 24-hour access to the facility, unlimited access to organized events, 10% discounts for the Pro Shop and academy, up to 10 days advanced booking and $15 an hour ball machine rental.

Memberships have discounted prices for couples and children, along with a family membership.

"We feel like we are being right along the line where everyone else is," Howland said. "A visitor can come in for $10 during an open play, which could be for three hours. I don't know many things that you can do for $10 anymore."

Why is pickleball popular?

Carter has been the West Texas District Ambassador for USA Pickleball since he moved to Lubbock five years ago. He learned how to play in 2011, as he wanted to find a physical activity in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where he lived at the time.

"I took a beginner's class and just got hooked," Carter said. "I lost about 50 pounds playing pickleball and got a lot healthier. Getting to go out and hit something took away a lot of life's stress."

Carter has been a pickleball couch for several years, and even taught Howland how to play. Howland said she got hooked on pickleball after her neighbor started talking about it.

"Her energy toward it is what made us want to play, and then from there, it was a business opportunity," Howland said.

Julia Law prepares to hit the ball at Lubbock Indoor Pickleball, as seen Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Pickleball, according to Carter, is relatively easy to learn.

"It's easy to learn, get started, and play a game and have a good time," Carter said. "You can advance, skill-wise, as much as you want to, but you don't have to that to have a good time."

The portability of pickleball is another point for players. LIP has groups come in from Seminole, Plainview, Midland, Amarillo and Post.

"People that play pickleball play wherever they go," Howland said. "People have their paddles when they go on vacation, on cruise ships. They want to play pickleball every day."

Another aspect of pickleball is the social element. At LIP, there are QR codes that players can scan to join a GroupMe chat to find other players.

"You make new friends in the process," Carter said. "The first place I went to when I moved here was Davis Park, where the pickleball players played five years ago, and I made new friends. I met 15 people right of the bat, many of whom I still play pickleball with and socialize with."

Howland also hopes to expand the space, start nighttime activities at LIP and continue to grow.

"We're excited to meet new people and have them come try us out," Howland said. "Sign up for a class and come have a great time."

People can follow Lubbock Indoor Pickleball on Facebook, Instagram, or visit liplbk.com.

