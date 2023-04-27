Lubbock High’s Caedmon Barron nets top honors at National Football Foundation scholar-athlete banquet

Caedmon Barron is fascinated by numbers, whether he’s using them to figure out equations or one day using them to help raise money as an investment banker.

Little did he know, that fervor for statistics would help him succeed in high school athletics.

“I remember seeing the play sheets and looking at data analysis — how often different plays are called and what the formation is — and never realized how much analysis goes into it,” Barron said. “And one day, our co-defensive coordinator coach (Dominic) Spinks let me look at them and memorize them on a trip to Abilene.

”And that’s when it clicked for me. There’s different patterns and that the scholar really played into the athlete. And then athletics taught me discipline for academics. … They both helped me.”

That they did, which included on the football field as he recorded an interception in the Westerners' second win of the season, in the water as he helped the third leg of a bronze-winning 400 free relay at state for swimming and in and around the ring for track and field.

It also parlayed into receiving the Gene Messer Auto Group/Coach Jess Stiles Scholarship worth $6,000 on Wednesday at the Texas Tech chapter of the National Football Foundation's annual scholar-athlete program.

Caedmon Barron, Lubbock High

Barron was part of a group of 22 area high school athletes honored — and provided scholarships ranging in value from $1,000 up to $6,000 — before a full banquet room inside the Overton Hotel.

“I’ve been coaching him since he was 10 years old, but seeing him get an award like this shows how it’s more than just about how well he swims or does on the field,” Lubbock High swim coach Trey Hayes said. ”It means a lot for him to get an award like that — especially somebody that does it the right way.”

Hayes would know, considering the veteran coach asked Barron to rejoin the Westerners swim squad to fill a void on a relay team following an injury to another swimmer at the start of the season. Barron had 13 weeks to assimilate with Jones Lambert, Jacob Byars and James Hendrix before the quartet clocked in with a time of three minutes, 08.64 seconds.

Story continues

It marked the program’s first state medal in a relay.

“I got to watch him play football and then getting him to come back was amazing,” Hayes said.”

Barron said he’s looking at attending Texas Tech or Texas A&M, which will help him continue his path into investment banking. He’s hoping to do that by taking a STEM route — short for Science, Technology, Engineering and — which includes a focus in computer science with a minor in business followed by a certificate investment banking.

“I change my mind a lot, but my dad was a management consultant for a company — and he did that for awhile and then worked at Texas Tech. Now, he’s a software engineer,” Barron said. ”He’s always been super into computers. I feel like this route would allow me to travel a lot and not have a desk job.”

Lubbock High's Caedmon Barron catches the ball against Levelland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCaptial Park. Barron was awarded the Gene Messer Auto Group/Coach Jess Stiles Scholarship for $5,000 during the Texas Tech chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual scholar-athlete program Wednesday.

Takeo ”TK” Young of Monterey garnered the Kirby Hocutt scholarship worth $5,000 to put toward college. At the moment, that’s undecided, but Young was more than appreciative of the gift before ending his high school career.

Young, who had not played football since junior high, decided to try out for the varsity squad under first-year head coach Judd Thrash. The moment both met, it was obvious Thrash needed to instill a workman-like attitude into Young, who was still learning the ropes during summer workouts.

“In the summer, we have workouts Monday through Thursday. But TK would only come Tuesday and Thursday,” Thrash recalled. ”So I asked him, ’It’s four days a week, why aren’t you here?’ And he told me, ’Coach, I’m not gonna get to play very much.

“I don’t want to devote a lot of time to this. So, I told him, ’TK, you don’t understand. You’re very talented, you’re awesome and you’re going to be a part of this football team.’ So, I started to call him the Tuesday-Thursday guy. He laughs about it now because he got committed, and then got better and better.”

After getting right, Young turned out to be a solid playmaker on the defensive side, totaling 78 tackles, including 44 solo, en route to being named to the first team of the Lone Star Varsity Big School Super Team. He also had success on the hardwood, averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game on the way to securing the District 4-5A Defensive MVP.

Monterey's TK Young drives against Amarillo in a Region I-5A quarterfinal boys basketball game in the Rip Griffin Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Now, he’ll get to have success in college thanks to that work which garnered him a scholarship.

“Something like this changes their life,” Monterey head coach Judd Thrash said of Young and the other scholarship recipients. “He told me, ‘Coach, this is more than my part-time job is paying me.’”

Smyer’s Ben Steele and Idalou’s Carter Craig will head to their respective colleges with smiles on their face after garnering a pair of $2,500 scholarships. Steele is slated to go to Texas Tech, while Craig is undecided.

In addition to the high school honorees, Texas Tech offensive lineman Weston Wright and Angelo State’s Carson Brown were honored with scholar-athlete awards.

The Texas Tech chapter’s top award winners were former Texas Tech men’s basketball standout and athletic director Gerald Myers, who was named the Distinguished West Texan. Longtime Wayland Baptist and Coronado head football coach Butch Henderson garnered the award for outstanding contribution to amateur football. Mark Hughes, who said would continue to wear the stripes and add to his 30-plus year career, was named the outstanding official.

Jay Northcutt, who guided Frenship to a 9-3 overall mark and a District 2-6A title last season, was named the chapter’s Coach of the Year. New Home’s Stevan Keys was tabbed the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt is the Lone Star Varsity big-school football coach of the year, as seen Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION

Texas Tech Chapter

Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet

at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center

Gene Messer Auto Group, Coach Jess Stiles Scholarship ($6,000): Caedmon Barron Lubbock High

Kirby Hocutt scholarship ($5,000): Takeo ”TK” Young, Monterey

Texas Tech Alumni Scholarship ($2,500): Ben Steele, Smyer

City Bank Scholar Athlete ($2,500): Carter Craig, Idalou

FCA | Indiana Baptist Church Scholarship ($2,000): Trevor Winn, Shallowater

McGavock Nissan Scholar Athlete ($2,000): Jett Carroll, Coronado

McMahan Family Scholarship ($2,000): Kobe Ayers, Frenship

Hellas Construction Scholar Athlete ($2,000): Braydon Laws: Lubbock-Cooper

Peoples Bank West Texas Legends Scholarship ($2,000): Justin Perez, Monterey

Coach Carlos Mainord Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Brady Brown, New Home

BSN Sports Scholar Athlete ($1,000): Xavier Frost, Frenship

River Smith’s Scholar Athlete ($1,000): Mason Gallarneau, Lubbock-Cooper

John Cardinal Award for Excellence ($1,000): William Wall, Idalou

Shirley Parker Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Brett Brittain, Floydada

Thetford & Ashby Scholar Athlete ($1,000): Tariq Yarbrough, Estacado

John C. & Cynthia Munn Owens Scholarship ($1,000): Cole Peters, New Home

Adrenaline Fundraising Scholar Athlete ($1,000): Cale Harkey, New Deal

National Football Foundation, Texas Chapter scholarship ($1,000): John Curry, Coronado; Kaleb Cox, Shallowater; Luis Cervantes, Andrews

United Supermarkets Scholar Athlete ($1,000): Ricardo Hernandez III, Snyder

Texas Tech scholar-athlete: Weston Wright

Angelo State scholar-athlete: Cason Brown

Coach of the year; Jay Northcutt, Frenship

Outstanding official: Mark Hughes

Don Black assistant coach of the year: Stevan Keys

Outstanding contribution to amateur football: Butch Henderson

Distinguished West Texan award: Gerald Myers

