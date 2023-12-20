Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix provides local flair to Texas Tech football recruiting class

WOODROW — Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix can't remember the first Texas Tech football game he attended. It was so long ago for the Lubbock native, and his family has had season tickets for years. They've all kind of blended together.

He'll never forget the first text he got from James Blanchard, though. That's something that'll stick with him forever.

"I woke up and saw 'Blanchard' on my phone," Hendrix said. "I was like, whoa. Hold on a minute. I called my dad in there and we all got excited, then later that day he offered me, so it was a good day."

Here they are: Texas Tech football recruiting class: Meet the Red Raiders' early signees

More: Grading Texas Tech football recruiting class: How did the Red Raiders fare?

Hendrix was just a sophomore when he got the text from Texas Tech's general manager. He didn't formally commit to the Red Raiders then, but his mind had been made up.

"As soon as I got that text I knew that's where I was gonna go. I knew I was gonna go there from the start."

Now a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman, Hendrix made his pledge official on Wednesday as part of Texas Tech's 23-player 2024 recruiting class. When Hendrix made his choice, he was mainly a local kid staying close to home — Tennessee was too far away, he said. Then his new and future teammates started trickling in.

Tech's recruiting class is considered one of the best in the nation, and tops in the new-look Big 12. 247Sports lists Tech's 2024 recruits as the 23rd-best class in the country while the next closest conference foes are TCU (ranked 31st) and UCF (ranked 32nd). Rivals also has Tech at 23rd nationally with Utah (20th) and TCU (21st) just ahead.

When the class — which includes five-star receiver Micah Hudson and a fellow local product in offensive lineman Kasen Long out of Shallowater — became a reality, it was more than Hendrix could have envisioned.

Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix blocks Coronado's Malachi McDonald during the District 2-5A Division I football game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park.

"You're just like, wow," Hendrix said. "I can't believe they pulled this off, but Blanche and that whole recruiting staff, they do a really good job of bringing people in and ... as you talk to them, they show you that the relationships are real at Tech, unlike other schools, where they're just showing you stuff.

"They actually tell you and give you proof that it's a real relationship."

That dedication to the players showed when Hendrix had another decision to make.

Last January during basketball season, Hendrix fractured his right ankle. Before his senior year with the Pirates, he found out he'd have to have surgery to repair it. Committed to being an early enrollee at Tech, Hendrix had to choose between missing spring ball with the Red Raiders or missing his final high school season.

Joey McGuire told him to play his senior year.

"I think that was very unselfish," Cooper coach Chip Darden said. "It tells you a little bit about the man he's gonna go play for."

Hendrix had surgery after Cooper's final game of the season. For his finale as a four-year letterman, Hendrix played all five positions on the offensive line. He admitted he didn't want to play center, but wanted to help the team however he could.

Hendrix still plans to join the Texas Tech football team in January. He graduated Friday and will walk with his fellow seniors during the spring graduation ceremony.

"Walking out of school Friday, I was like, wow, I'm done," Hendrix said. "It was a weird feeling knowing I'll never come to another class here again, But I love this. I love being here."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Holton Hendrix: Texas Tech star recruiting class adds Lubbock flavor