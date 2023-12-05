LU’s Slade McClaskey earns first team All-Ohio honors in Division V

COLUMBUS - The Division IV and V All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Division II and III teams will be announced Wednesday, followed by Division I on Thursday.

Liberty Union senior Slade McClaskey headlines the Division IV and V area selections. McClaskey was named first team All-Ohio defensive end in Division V.

Liberty Union senior defensive end Slade McClaskey was named Division V first team All-Ohio on Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

More: Area players take home All-Central District football honors

He finished the season with 85 total tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two blocked punts and one fumble recovery. McClaskey also was named first team All-Mid-State League-Buckeye Division and first team All-Central District.

In Division IV, Fairfield Union had three players – running back Owen Ruff, defensive back Hunter Clark and offensive lineman Gunnar George - earn All-Ohio honorable mention honors.

Ruff, a junior, rushed for 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns. Clark finished with 68 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. As a quarterback, he rushed for 516 yards and eight touchdowns. George was the anchor on the offensive line for the Falcons.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Liberty Union's McClaskey earns first team All-Ohio honors