Luís Campos won’t leave PSG, despite Saudi Arabia plans to include him in AS Monaco takeover

As reported by L’Équipe and confirmed by Get French Football News, Luís Campos is at the heart of a Saudi takeover bid for AS Monaco. In the event of a takeover of the Principality club, the Gulf State would like to involve Paris Saint-Germain sporting director by making him president of Les Monégasques.

Current owner Dmitry Rybolovelv stated in January, via a statement from his family office, that he was exploring “strategic alternatives for its stakes in the Club after receiving unsolicited inbound interest.” Talk of AS Monaco’s sale is not taboo at the club and there has been significant interest.

Saudi Arabia, which has seen a political and economic rapprochement with the Princely Palace in recent months, is notably interested and would like to involve former ASM sporting director Campos. However, as reported by RMC Sport and confirmed by Get French Football News, Campos is fully focused on his mission at PSG and is working hard on the ongoing transfer window.

The Monaco “opportunity” is completely hypothetical at this point, with discussions with Monaco’s potential buyers still ongoing. With a contract running until 2025, a departure, at least in the short term, is not on the cards for Campos.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle