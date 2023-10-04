The LTN tide may have finally turned in Newcastle

Bollards block the traffic at one junction in Newcastle upon Tyne - Asadour Guzelian

School pickup time on a sunny September Tuesday in Fenham, an area west of central Newcastle, and the streets surrounding Sacred Heart RC Primary School are bustling. Cars pull up, load up and head on their way, parents push prams and field dogs, and older children chat and walk, dodging older kids on bicycles cutting along the pavement. Although it’s a busy time of day, traffic beetles purposefully along Hadrian Road.

It’s a far cry from a couple of weeks ago at the start of term, when Hadrian Road saw cars queued along its length as drivers were forced to take complicated routes to get around the area, thanks to an experimental Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) order, which put much of this part of east Fenham out of bounds to drivers. In March last year, Newcastle City Council erected a series of bollards at various junctions in this part of the city, in a bid to reduce ‘rat running’ through residential streets, as part of its Safer, Cleaner and Greener Neighbourhoods project.

The council has since announced that the scheme will not be made permanent after city transport officials deemed the 18-month trial unsuccessful, concluding that it had increased traffic on other residential streets by more than 100 per cent, had not prompted more people to start walking or cycling, and made “little to no impact” on reducing school traffic in the area.

It was “horrific”, says Fenham resident Ian Smith. “I used to turn right at the end of my road to go to the shops. When they put the LTN in I had to turn left and sit in traffic. I ended up not using the shops. If you want to move people around the city, get better public transport. Or change the speed limit – take it down to 15mph – at least that keeps the traffic moving.”

Post-Covid, the country has seen a rash of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – where streets are closed off or restricted to cars in a bid to reduce rat running and improve air quality – popping up in some of its busiest cities.

From Oxford to Canterbury, Exeter to London, councils have closed roads, diverted drivers and sent temperatures soaring as locals clash over the schemes. In May, the Government stripped central funding for all projects that involved creating car-free zones, and in July, Rishi Sunak ordered a review of LTNs, with transport secretary Mark Harper suggesting local authorities consider scrapping existing LTNs where they were unpopular and were implemented with insufficient consultation of local residents.

But the inexorable march of the LTN has continued: Hackney council in east London has declared its intention to make 75 per cent of its roads subject to LTN regulation; two more LTNs are set to be implemented in Lambeth; and outside the capital, councils in Exeter, Bristol and Bath have all been trialling LTN schemes.

These local councils are no doubt aware of the effect on traffic – and if not, they should cast their eyes over Fenham’s stark LTN figures. Average daily traffic on the southern part of Queensway, one of the main roads through the area, jumped 154 per cent from 706 vehicles a day to 1,795 after a junction with neighbouring Kingsway was shut off. When the council closed Nuns Moor Road in the south, the residents were delighted – average weekday traffic dropped from 2,032 to just 397 vehicles. But thwarted drivers didn’t pledge to leave the car at home from then on; they just took alternative cut-throughs, clogging up nearby residential streets. The council was bombarded with feedback from residents, the majority of whom violently opposed the trial scheme becoming permanent.

“One thing local residents have that council officers don’t is local knowledge – they know how the traffic moves,” says Patrick ‘PJ’ Morrissey, a Lib Dem councillor in neighbouring West Fenham, who attributes his recent election in May to locals angry at the LTN being imposed by the majority Labour council. “It’s not a case of just drawing a line on a map – it’s got to work for everybody.” This one, he says, was “ill-thought out and bounced onto people. I had people complaining to me every day of the week.”

The complaints, however, pale into insignificance compared with the furore currently going on in the more genteel neighbourhood of Jesmond, north of the city. Here, the council has shut off all the access roads in the eastern part of the neighbourhood underneath another LTN, which is currently being trialled.

“It’s made living and owning a business in Jesmond a nightmare,” says Frances Eden-Walker, owner of Batch bakery on Clayton Road. Her morning trade between 8am and 11am – mostly people stopping in for a pastry after dropping their kids off at school or on their way to work – is down some 30 per cent, she says, thanks to the gridlock on the road because of the closures; this summer, she wasn’t able to take a holiday with her family, or to hire her usual extra summer staff, because of the impact on trade. Meanwhile, “It used to take me four minutes to drive to work; now it takes 40. I know people who are selling their houses and taking kids out of nursery [just to escape the LTN],” she says.

A poster opposing the the Jesmond low traffic neighbourhood scheme sits in the window of Batch bakery - Asadour Guzelian

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson insists that LTNs are “not the be all and end all” and that the city council is looking at them in the context of wider transport networks. “These are trials,” she says; “we need to try them out for a long enough period to see if they work.” She also points out that the council is working within the parameters of the legal orders that allow LTN trials to happen – and Fenham’s was about to expire, so they decided not to continue the LTN.

Meanwhile the fallout continues: after three incidents in April and May, when ambulances were delayed by the LTN, North East Ambulance Service has launched an investigation into its effects.

Could the reversal of the Fenham LTN provide a blueprint for other areas of the city? Plans are afoot for more LTNs in Newcastle: the council lists four more proposed areas on the ‘Neighbourhoods’ page of its website. The council spokesperson points me to the much smaller Five Admirals Estate LTN trial, consultation on which closed last month – although the residential feedback on that has been equally negative, describing the scheme as “heavy-handed”, “divisive” and “distressing”.

There is evidence that vocal public disquiet can have an effect: in June, Warrington Borough Council removed the LTN in the Westy neighbourhood after a trial – it found that, although the data showed that the LTN largely had the impact it meant to in cutting down the number of cars, the large majority of people who took part in the consultation said they wanted it to be removed, and so the council did so.

In Newcastle, it is difficult to tell which way the wind is blowing. In Fenham east, the council says it has agreed “that officers seek to develop a new range of proposals that better meet the objectives of the project” and plans to “start discussion with residents about potential schemes this autumn”. All the initiatives, state the council website, are “aligned to the Labour Manifesto of 2021 and 2022” in a bid to “help ensure that people, rather than motor traffic, take priority in the city’s residential streets”.

But it’s still people behind the wheel of each vehicle, many of whom are bewildered at what they see as wilful tinkering with their everyday lives. “It’s all political at the end of the day,” sighs Smith. “I don’t know what it proves.”