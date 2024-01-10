LTA snubs Saudi Arabia bid for Queen's sponsorship

Sources close to the talks suggest the deal would not have been welcomed at the All England Club - Getty Images/Luke Walker

British tennis chiefs have rejected shock ATP proposals to partner with Saudi Arabia as the Middle East nation makes the sport its latest target for domination this year.

The Public Investment Fund was homing in on a remarkable branding deal for the Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments before the Lawn Tennis Association dismissed the offer.

In a move that would have dismayed English grass-court purists, international tour executives had thrashed out terms that would have seen prominent advertising for a Riyadh brand.

Well-placed sources said the partnership was plotted as the first stage of even grander plans for Saudi Arabia in tennis after multi-billion pound projects in golf and football.

However, a lucrative proposal negotiated between Saudi and the ATP to include the two summer tournaments is understood to have been flatly rejected by the LTA board.

“We’ve declined to participate in this sponsorship proposal put to us by the ATP and PIF,” the LTA told Telegraph Sport in a statement.

The Saudi-ATP proposal was to include the two summer tournaments in a package sponsorship deal with several other events, including Masters 1000s in Miami and Madrid. The choice of Queen’s and Eastbourne – smaller tournaments which are worth 500 and 250 points respectively – underlined the UK’s importance to Saudi interests.

However, although the decision to turn down the deal was made solely by the LTA board, some sources close to the talks suggest that the deal would not have been welcomed at the All England Club, which is one of the most cautious organisations in world sport in choosing branding partnerships.

Eastbourne is the traditional warm-up event for women pre-Wimbeldon - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Increased Saudi involvement is nevertheless all but certain in international tennis, which has seen years of debate over the best way to avoid the chaos seen in golf during the LIV Golf project.

Saudi officials have been in direct talks with top tennis executives for more than a year about multiple potential investments. In October, the country announced it would host two tennis exhibitions in late December, including a match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Four sources with close commercial dealings in Riyadh say tennis is a major priority for the country.

Tennis has long been hamstrung by its disunited governance which sees players benefit from around 25 per cent of the sport’s revenues, when many team sports secure 50 per cent. As well as Saudi interest in major investment, another challenge to the status quo comes from the rival player union founded by 24-times major champion Djokovic – the PTPA.

Telegraph Sport detailed in September how, in response, the men’s and women’s tennis tours had taken the first steps towards a historic merger, inviting executives and tournament representatives to a two-day summit in London.

Talks will resume in Melbourne during the imminent Australian Open, with another potential scenario involving a so-called Premier Tier that would elevate the four majors and 10 Masters 1000 events over rank-and-file tournaments in places like Antwerp and Delray Beach.

Saudis want to host new Masters 1000 event in Riyadh

In the midst of this ferment, ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi has not travelled to Australia after a recent bout of Covid. Meanwhile, the ATP have also cancelled their traditional players’ meeting on the eve of the Australian Open, citing an intention to reschedule it sometime in the spring.

Among the women players, at least, there is likely to be more resistance to Saudi investment than there has been in football, golf and F1 around sportswashing.

The WTA had to shelve proposals to stage last year’s finals event in Riyadh due to public opposition from the likes of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert – who had both highlighted Saudi Arabia’s regressive stance on women.

However, Saudi’s desire to become part of the tennis establishment – including potentially adding a new Masters 1000 event in Riyadh to the men’s tour – is still a discussion point, and the nation remains a frontrunner to stage the WTA finals event this year.

Although the ATP led negotiations with Saudi on sponsorship for Queen’s and Eastbourne, proposals have since been handed to the LTA, which runs the English events played in the build-up to Wimbledon. IMG, the sports and entertainment conglomerate that is part of Endeavor, owns the two Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Miami. Those two IMG tournaments were initially targeted for outright purchase by Saudi, which already hosts the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition in December, but the two parties are understood to have spent many months in communication without managing to agree a deal.

Sources underlined that the ATP proposal was not to replace online car retailer Cinch as title sponsor for Queen’s or Rothesay, the pensions specialist, for Eastbourne. The ATP declined to comment on the plans on Wednesday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.