LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.

Joining Armstead on this list are right tackle Austin Jackson, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight end Hunter Long.

Without both of their top tackles, Miami will have to rely heavily on Greg Little and Brandon Shell, who have both seen opportunities this year.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Dolphins' Week 13 matchup with Niners Wire

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire