LT Terron Armstead leads Dolphins’ list of inactives vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their sixth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re ready to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.

Joining Armstead on this list are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Kader Kohou, tight end Durham Smythe, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Armstead’s absence is huge, as rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson’s blindside will likely be protected by Brandon Shell, who filled in last week.

It’s great news that cornerback Xavien Howard is playing through his groin injuries, but rookie Kader Kohou’s inactive status means more work for guys like Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene.

The Dolphins and Vikings will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on local FOX or through streaming.

