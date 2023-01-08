LT Terron Armstead lead list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 17th, and final, regular season game in the first year under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18.

For this matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.

Joining Armstead on this list are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., tight end Tanner Conner and linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

With the top two left tackle options out, Miami will likely turn to Greg Little once again to protect Skylar Thompson’s blindside.

The good news with this list, however, is that Bradley Chubb and Teddy Bridgewater, who were on the injury report all week, are cleared for action. However, it’s unclear whether or not Bridgewater will actually go into the game if Thompson were to get hurt.

