LT Paris Johnson tabbed as breakout candidate in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals expect a step forward from many players entering the 2024 season. it is the only way they can take a step forward as a team.

Every year, unexpected players break out and have big, impactful seasons.

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey assembled his all-breakout team for 2024 and it includes one player from the Arizona Cardinals.

That player is left tackle Paris Johnson.

Johnson started coming into his own at the tail end of the 2023 season. He had some inconsistencies in the first half of the year, but closed off the season with three really quality performances, earning a 76.3 pass block grade from PFF. The Cardinals drafted him to be a big body that will keep Kyler Murray clean, and now he’ll have a full season with the dynamic dual-threat quarterback to show what he is capable of.

Johnson had not played right tackle before his rookie season and did well. He was tested by some of the most elite pass rushers in the league.

Now he slides over to the left side to be the guy on the offensive line. Considering Trent Williams is still playing for the San Francisco 49ers, it will be hard for Johnson to push into Pro Bowl status, but his play will make a difference for the Cardinals.

If anyone is going to break out for the Cardinals in 2024, Johnson is a good and important choice.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire