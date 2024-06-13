LT Overton reveals new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is on Snapchat

Every day, there are more and more indications this is a new era of Alabama football. Some are small, some are big. And then there's what defensive lineman LT Overton revealed this week.

New coach Kalen DeBoer is on the social media platform Snapchat. Let's just say Nick Saban wasn't the Snapchat type, or the social media type frankly, while coaching Alabama. Meanwhile, DeBoer not only has a Snapchat but also a X account (formerly known as Twitter) and an Instagram.

"I have DeBoer's number," Overton said on Crimson Drive. "Never had a head coach on Snapchat. Have DeBoer's Snapchat. It's crazy. That's how connected he is with his players."

Overton transferred to Alabama from Texas A&M in 2023 while Saban was still the coach. Then Saban retired after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, but Overton decided to stay once DeBoer took over the program.

"I love his vibe," Overton said. "He brings in a younger generational vibe. He makes sure it's not just one-sided. He's around everybody. From walk-ons to o-line and d-line. Not just offense but everybody."

