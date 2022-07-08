LT Laremy Tunsil predicted to be Texans’ non-QB MVP

The NFL is built around quarterbacks. The success of teams is built upon the stellar play under center. It is the reason why teams such as the 2000 Baltimore Ravens are so legendary: they won the Super Bowl without a big name as field general.

According to Kevin Patra from NFL.com, if the Houston Texans have a non-quarterback most valuable player in 2022, it will be left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Who will be more vital to the Year 2 growth of quarterback Davis Mills than a stalwart left tackle shielding the blind side? Sure, offensive linemen get zero love when it comes to offseason awards — let alone the MVP — but for the rebuilding Texans, Tunsil’s presence makes the operation go. The behemoth LT earned back-to-back Pro Bowls before missing most of 2021 due to a thumb injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best pass protectors in the NFL. If the Texans are to make a miraculous turnaround after a four-win season, it’ll start with keeping Mills upright. And that begins with Tunsil. Give the big guys some love!

Tunsil was not present for organized team activities, but coach Lovie Smith was not worried as long as he was available at Houston Methodist Training Center for mandatory minicamp. The two-time Pro Bowler was at mandatory minicamp, and Texans fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief as Tunsil’s commitment to protecting Mills was evident.

“Anytime you have your players in the building, I think it’s a good opportunity for us to grow as a team and continue to improve, and every player has to make the decision they feel is best for them,” general manager Nick Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on June 16. “We’re glad Laremy is here, getting a couple of days of work in, and everybody is looking forward to training camp and what’s in front of us there.”

If the Texans get an MVP performance from Tunsil, it should help elevate the play of Mills and the fortunes for Houston in 2022.