LT Laremy Tunsil gives credibility to the Texans’ offensive line

Laremy Tunsil has solved problems for the Houston Texans ever since his arrival at the end of the 2019 preseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been a stalwart at left tackle and ensured at least one position across the five-man unit is accounted for. Tunsil has provided stability for Houston as the quarterback’s blindside protector for 33 games.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, the inclusion of Tunsil is why the Texans are in the “at least one good tackle” tier of their recent offensive line rankings.

Instead of Houston flip-flopping Tytus Howard all over the offensive line, he could really stand to stick at right tackle. The former first-round pick has split time between left tackle, left guard and right tackle in his three-year career but has quite clearly been at his best at tackle. He’s earned a 68.0 overall grade at tackle the past two seasons compared to a 38.3 overall grade at guard.

The former 2016 first-round pick from Ole Miss has not been present at organized team activities, but coach Lovie Smith is only worried about Tunsil’s attendance at mandatory minicamp starting June 14.

“Eventually, we’ll have everyone here,” Smith told reporters on May 24. “There’s one thing that’s mandatory in the offseason, and I expect everyone would be there unless we’ve come to an agreement and they have something that I want them to take care of, too.”

The Texans drafted Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, who helps solve the ongoing riddle of what happens to Howard, who has been yo-yoed between right tackle and left guard. With Green at left guard and Howard at right tackle, the Texans just need adequate play from center Justin Britt and guard A.J. Cann to get Houston’s offensive line back to respectable levels.

