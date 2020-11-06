LT Kolton Miller is a game-time decision vs. Chargers, making Raiders tackle situation even shakier

Only two offensive linemen on the Raiders have played every snap this season; Left tackle Kolton Miller and center Rodney Hudson. The rest of the line, the backups have had more snaps than the starters. Now the Raiders could be looking at being without one of those two steady performers as well.

Kolton Miller has missed practice all week with an ankle injury, which puts the offensive line on even shakier ground.

“I think it will come down to a Sunday decision,” Gruden said of Miller’s status vs the Chargers. “Kolton has never missed a start. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever coached. So, I’m going to wait until game day to work him out. Sam Young had a good week. Brandon Parker played great for us last week. We’ll have a couple guys out there that are ready.”

Sam Young has been limited all week with a knee injury. He was already set to play right tackle with Trent Brown placed back on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Young has left a game three times this season with an injury, prompting the team’s third-string tackle to step in. The first time, it was guard Denzelle Good who had to step in. Good is currently playing left guard in place of Richie Incognito who is on injured reserve. The last couple of times, it was Brandon Parker stepping in for him.

Should Miller not go, Young would likely swing over to play left tackle in his stead, with Parker getting the start at right tackle. You’d have to figure the team will elevate a tackle from the practice squad as well, just to be safe.

The best-case scenario, of course, is Miller is able to go. But even if he is able to go, he is clearly hampered by that ankle injury, which means he won’t be at his best.

