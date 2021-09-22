LT Elgton Jenkins misses Packers practice on Wednesday

No sign of Elgton Jenkins, who has done a fantastic job moving from his LG spot (where he made the Pro Bowl last year) to LT. He’s not out here with the O-line group. There was a play in the game where he was slow to get up after it looked like he twisted a leg but stayed in. pic.twitter.com/VOsfeFUe4B — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 22, 2021

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins at practice on Wednesday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

More on his status will be known when the Packers release the first injury report of Week 3 later on Wednesday.

Jenkins, who is starting at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, played all 65 snaps for the Packers offense on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. He gave up a sack and wasn’t as effective as his impressive season debut against the New Orleans Saints.

Jenkins was a Pro Bowler at guard last season.

Bakhtiari is on the PUP list and won’t be back until Week 7 at the earliest. The Packers list Yosh Nijman as the backup at left tackle. He played nearly all the team’s snaps at left tackle during the preseason and was one of the offense’s best players.

Losing Jenkins this week would be a big blow to the offensive line. The Packers will face Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

