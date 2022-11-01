LT D.J Humphries day-to-day with back injury

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday with three starting offensive linemen missing. Left guard Justin Pugh is out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL. Center Rodney Hudson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury and left tackle D.J. Humphries missed a game for the first time this season with a back injury he suffered at the end of the Cardinals’ Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Humphries’ status for the Cardinals’ Week 9 home game this week against the Seattle Seahawks is in question.

“We’ll see how it goes,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. “It’s day-to-day right now, and that’s all we can kind of go with.”

Kingsbury did say that Humphries would have played on Sunday had the team allowed him to.

“We want to be smart with that deal.”

Josh Jones started in Humphries’ place was did not play poorly.

The Cardinals’ first injury report of the week will come out following Wednesday’s practice.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire