LSU's Tiger Stadium to receive major upgrades ahead of 2024 college football season

The 2024 college football season, with an expanded league and new schedule format, will look slightly different for LSU — not just for the players, but also the fans.

That's because LSU on Friday announced that Tiger Stadium will see significant upgrades before the new season kicks off. The stadium upgrades and bonuses will come amid a 100-year anniversary celebration of Tiger Stadium, a renowned sporting arena that welcomed its first visitors on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 27, 1924.

REQUIRED READING: LSU football score prediction vs. Texas A&M: Scouting report between the Tigers and Aggies

"The year-long celebration kicks off in Saturday’s 2023 home finale against Texas A&M, where the Tiger Stadium 100 logo and launch video will be played on the videoboard," LSU Athletics announced. "Other events and celebrations will be announced throughout the year.

"Included in the celebration are several upgrades to Tiger Stadium, including a new videoboard and lighting system, as well as other upgrades designed to enhance the game day experience."

The 2024 season will feature multiple upgrades to Tiger Stadium, including new video boards and lighting system as well as other upgrades to enhance the gameday experience. https://t.co/wM7iB8zEET pic.twitter.com/ya1a69axra — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 24, 2023

LSU 2024 home schedule

The stadium enhancements are just a cherry on top for what is shaping up to be an extremely exciting and unique college football season: LSU will play several notable games at home in 2024, including Alabama, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

Nicholls (Sept. 7, 2024)

UCLA (Sept. 21, 2024)

South Alabama (Sept. 28, 2024)

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

Alabama

The Tigers are also set to face USC, marking the first time since 1984, in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tiger Stadium upgrades: LSU's home to see improvements for 2024 season