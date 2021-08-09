LSU's tiger mascot, Mike VII, has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike VII, LSU's live tiger mascot that lives in a habitat near Tiger Stadium, has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, LSU announced Monday.

Mike VII, who is 4 years old and arrived at LSU in 2017, received his first shot on July 16 and his second on Aug. 6 from LSU veterinarian David Baker.

"Mike VII has not shown any adverse effects from the vaccine," an LSU release said. "His caretakers will continue to monitor him closely as always."

Barricades around the tiger's habitat that were installed in 2020 to keep visitors 10 feet away will be removed on Aug. 17, according to LSU.

The vaccine was donated by Zoetis, an animal health company, and has been used by dozens of zoos in the United States after being approved for experimental use by the Department of Agriculture, the release said.

LSU opens the 2021 season against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 (8:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Mike VII is the mascot for LSU. He arrived in August of 2017 as an 11-month-old male Siberian-Bengal mix.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU mascot Mike VII fully vaccinated against coronavirus