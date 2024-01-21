LSU's Michaela Rose sets collegiate record in Texas Tech's Corky Classic track and field meet
CORKY CLASSIC
Friday-Saturday
at the Sports Performance Center
Final Results/Event Finals Only
WOMEN
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 68 feet, 8 1/2 inches; 2. Erikka Hill, Miami, 63-2 1/4; 3. Victoria Adu, Baylor, 59-4 3/4.
High jump: 1. Temitope Adeshina, Texas Tech, 6-5 (school record; old record, Zarriea Willis, 6-2 1/4; ties facility record set by Vashti Cunningham on Feb. 1, 2020); 2. Sharie Enoe, Kansas State, 5-11 1/2; 3. (tie) Morgan Smalls, LSU, Claire Lowrey, Texas Tech, 5-9 3/4.
Pole vault: 1. Anicka Newell, unattached, 15-2 1/4; 2. Molly Haywood, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 3. Alencia Lentz, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 4. Kashlee Dickinson, Texas Tech, 13-11 1/4; 6. Chinne Okoronkwo, unattached (formerly Texas Tech), 13-7 1/4.
Long jump: 1. Morgan Smalls, LSU, 20-7 1/4; 2. Tamiah Washington, Texas Tech, 20-3 1/2; 3. Shalom Olotu, Kansas State, 20-2 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Erikka Hill, Miami, 53-7; 2. Field Gatlin, Texas Tech, 52-2 3/4; 3. Daisy Monie, Kansas State, 51-2 3/4; 6. McKenzie Davis, Texas Tech, 49-8 1/2.
Pole vault section B: 1. Kaitlyn Cain, Kentucky, 12-9 1/2; 2. Kristen Masucci, Kentucky, 12-9 1/2; 3. Tessani Foster, Oklahoma, 12-9 1/2.
Triple jump: 1. Ruth Usoro, unattached, 45-7; 2. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 44-11 3/4; 3. Mylana Hearn, Dave Bethany Elite, 43-10 3/4; 6. Onaara Obamuwagun, Texas Tech, 42-10 3/4.
Running Events
1,000 meters: 1. Tabitha Kalunde Ngao, TCU, 2 minutes, 48.13 seconds; 2. Aziza Ayoub, Garden State Track Club, 2:49.33; 3. Charlotte Crook, Central Florida, 2:52.16; 4. Emma Bock, Texas Tech, 2:55.12.
200 section B: 1. Janiah Pulliam, UCF, 24.00; 2. Aniyah Bigam, LSU, 24.13; 3. Breanna Harlin, TCU, 24.29.
600 yards: 1. Michaela Rose, LSU, 1:16.76 (collegiate record; old record, Delisa Walton, Tennessee, 1:17.38 on March 13, 1982; facility record; old record, Michaela Rose, LSU, 1:17.58 on Jan. 20, 2023); 2. Garriel White, LSU, 1:19.13; 3. Kayla Jones, Texas Tech, 1:20.80; 6. Fanny Arendt, Texas Tech, 1:22.00.
Mile: 1. Juliet Cherubet, Texas Tech, 4:48.88; 2. Josphine Wanjiku, Kansas State, 4:49.47; 3. Ellie Hodge, Baylor, 4:51.92; 4. Anastasia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 4:56.32; 6. Lily Mather, Texas Tech, 4:57.11.
60-meter hurdles: 1. Alia Armstrong, LSU, 7.90; 2. Rayniah Jones, UCF, 8.01; 3. Leah Phillips, LSU, 8.07.
Invitational 60 hurdles: 1. Devynne Charlton, Puma, 7.75; 2. Tia Jones, adidas, 7.80; 3. Masai Russell, unattached, 7.88.
60: 1. Leah Bertrand, Ohio State, 7.20; 2. Alyssa Colbert, Texas Tech, 7.21; 3. Rayniah Jones, UCF, 7.25.
Invitational 60: 1. Tamara Clark, adidas, 7.21; 2. Lynna Irby-Jackson, adidas, 7.25; 3. Cambrea Sturgis, adidas, 7.27.
400: 1. Bryannia Murphy, Ohio State, 53.19; 2. Bianca Stubler, The Buford-Bailey Track Club, 53.86; 3. Kiah Williams, UCF, 53.89.
800: 1. Gabriella Grissom, Miami, 2:07.64; 2. Natalie Varela, Miami, 2:09.90; 3. Emma Maurel, Miami, 2:10.57.
200: 1. Tamara Clark, adidas, 22.71; 2. Iyana Gray, TCU, 23.02; 3. Lynna Irby-Jackson, adidas, 23.28; 6. Success Umukoro, Texas Tech, 23.49.
3,000: 1. Elizabeth Leachman, unattached, 9:16.84; 2. London Culbreath, TCU, 9:57.03; 3. Isabella Richardson, UCF, 10:03.04.
1,600 relay: 1. LSU (Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Brianna Lyston, Garriel White), 3:32.96; 2. Miami, 3:35.54; 3. Kentucky, 3:36.34; 5. Texas Tech, 3:39.66.
MEN
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Johnathan Witte, LSU, 72-0 3/4; 2. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 70-1; 3. Jacob Mechler, Texas Tech, 69-10 3/4; 4. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 67-11.
Pole vault: 1. Keaton Daniel, Kentucky, 19-0 1/4; 2. Zach Bradford, Nike, 18-4 1/2; 3. Hilton Green, Oklahoma, 17-4 1/2.
High jump: 1. Kennedy Sauder, Miami, 7-0 1/4; 2. (tie) Devon Richardson, Kansas State, Shaun Miller, Ohio State, 7-0 1/4; 6. Aleksandr Gerasimov, unattached (Texas Tech), 6-10 3/4.
Long jump: 1. Ashton Torns, Miami, 24-5; 2. D.J. Fillmore, Ohio State, 23-10; 3. Ji'eem Bullock, LSU, 23-10; 6. Tajh Jones, Texas Tech, 22-5 3/4.
Shot put: 1. Ralford Mullings, unattached, 60-11 1/2; 2. Gary Moore, Baylor, 59-8 1/2; 3. Milton Ingraham, Miami, 59-3 1/2; 4. Trey Wilson, unattached (Texas Tech), 58-6.
Triple jump: 1. Luke Brown, Kentucky, 55-1 1/2; 2. Russell Robinson, Miami, 54-5 1/4; 3. Garison Breeding, Texas Tech, 51-11; 4. Stacy Brown, Texas Tech, 51-8 1/4.
Running Events
1,000 meters: 1. Ryan Martin, TCU, 2 minutes, 23.17 seconds; 2. Liam Walsh, Texas Tech, 2:24.50; 3. Vincent Koech, Texas Tech, 2:27.10.
600 yards: 1. Nathaniel Ezekiel, Baylor, 1:07.44; 2. Sean Burrell, LSU, 1:08.23; 3. Oskar Edlund, Texas Tech, 1:10.76; 4. Markus Brodin, Texas Tech, 1:10.78.
Mile: 1. Gideon Kiplimo, Texas Tech, 4:13.00; 2. Matthew Hauser, Kansas State, 4:13.57; 3. Liam Walsh, Texas Tech, 4:13.66; 6. Isaac Hernandez, Texas Tech, 4:17.81.
60-meter hurdles: 1. Michael Dickson, More Sports MG, 7.52; 2. Caleb Dean, Texas Tech, 7.55; 3. Antoine Andrews, Texas Tech, 7.62.
60: 1. Myles Thomas, LSU, 6.62; 2. De'montray Callis, Baylor, 6.62; 3. Nazzio John, Ohio State, 6.63.
Invitational 60: 1. Emmanuel Matadi, Liberia, 6.63; 2. Ronnie Baker, adidas, 6.64; 3. Adam Clayton, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 6.64; 6. Karayme Bartley, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 7.00.
400: 1. Zarik Brown, Oklahoma, 46.03; 2. Shaemar Uter, Texas Tech, 46.04; 3. Dubem Nwachukwu, unattached, 46.30; 5. Charlie Bartholomew, Texas Tech, 46.71.
800: 1. Oskars Bambals, Miami, 1:50.27; 2. Pierre Boerkey, Texas Tech, 1:52.52; 3. T.J. Gregg, unattached (Texas Tech), 1:52.78.
200: 1. Kennedy Lightner, Kentucky, 20.42; 2. Laurenz Colbert, Baylor, 20.67; 3. Demar Francis, Baylor, 20.67; 6. Karayme Bartley, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 21.11.
3,000: 1. Stone Burke, TCU, 8:34.37; 2. Lee Taylor, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:46.43; 3. Matthew Hauser, Kansas State, 8:49.73; 4. Trey Leathers, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:50.96; 5. Daniel Mendez, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:53.20.
1,600 relay: 1. Texas Tech (Caleb Dean, Charlie Bartholomew, Shawn Brown, Shaemar Uter), 3:04.71; 2. Kansas State, 3:05.72; 3. Texas Tech B, 3:06.70.
