LSU's Michaela Rose sets collegiate record in Texas Tech's Corky Classic track and field meet

CORKY CLASSIC

Friday-Saturday

at the Sports Performance Center

Final Results/Event Finals Only

WOMEN

Field Events

Weight throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 68 feet, 8 1/2 inches; 2. Erikka Hill, Miami, 63-2 1/4; 3. Victoria Adu, Baylor, 59-4 3/4.

High jump: 1. Temitope Adeshina, Texas Tech, 6-5 (school record; old record, Zarriea Willis, 6-2 1/4; ties facility record set by Vashti Cunningham on Feb. 1, 2020); 2. Sharie Enoe, Kansas State, 5-11 1/2; 3. (tie) Morgan Smalls, LSU, Claire Lowrey, Texas Tech, 5-9 3/4.

Pole vault: 1. Anicka Newell, unattached, 15-2 1/4; 2. Molly Haywood, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 3. Alencia Lentz, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 4. Kashlee Dickinson, Texas Tech, 13-11 1/4; 6. Chinne Okoronkwo, unattached (formerly Texas Tech), 13-7 1/4.

Long jump: 1. Morgan Smalls, LSU, 20-7 1/4; 2. Tamiah Washington, Texas Tech, 20-3 1/2; 3. Shalom Olotu, Kansas State, 20-2 1/2.

Shot put: 1. Erikka Hill, Miami, 53-7; 2. Field Gatlin, Texas Tech, 52-2 3/4; 3. Daisy Monie, Kansas State, 51-2 3/4; 6. McKenzie Davis, Texas Tech, 49-8 1/2.

Pole vault section B: 1. Kaitlyn Cain, Kentucky, 12-9 1/2; 2. Kristen Masucci, Kentucky, 12-9 1/2; 3. Tessani Foster, Oklahoma, 12-9 1/2.

Triple jump: 1. Ruth Usoro, unattached, 45-7; 2. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 44-11 3/4; 3. Mylana Hearn, Dave Bethany Elite, 43-10 3/4; 6. Onaara Obamuwagun, Texas Tech, 42-10 3/4.

More: Texas Tech freshman Temitope Adeshina records one of top NCAA high jumps all-time

More: After landing two NCAA championships, Texas Tech star Ruth Usoro has Olympics dreams dashed

Running Events

1,000 meters: 1. Tabitha Kalunde Ngao, TCU, 2 minutes, 48.13 seconds; 2. Aziza Ayoub, Garden State Track Club, 2:49.33; 3. Charlotte Crook, Central Florida, 2:52.16; 4. Emma Bock, Texas Tech, 2:55.12.

200 section B: 1. Janiah Pulliam, UCF, 24.00; 2. Aniyah Bigam, LSU, 24.13; 3. Breanna Harlin, TCU, 24.29.

600 yards: 1. Michaela Rose, LSU, 1:16.76 (collegiate record; old record, Delisa Walton, Tennessee, 1:17.38 on March 13, 1982; facility record; old record, Michaela Rose, LSU, 1:17.58 on Jan. 20, 2023); 2. Garriel White, LSU, 1:19.13; 3. Kayla Jones, Texas Tech, 1:20.80; 6. Fanny Arendt, Texas Tech, 1:22.00.

Mile: 1. Juliet Cherubet, Texas Tech, 4:48.88; 2. Josphine Wanjiku, Kansas State, 4:49.47; 3. Ellie Hodge, Baylor, 4:51.92; 4. Anastasia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 4:56.32; 6. Lily Mather, Texas Tech, 4:57.11.

60-meter hurdles: 1. Alia Armstrong, LSU, 7.90; 2. Rayniah Jones, UCF, 8.01; 3. Leah Phillips, LSU, 8.07.

Invitational 60 hurdles: 1. Devynne Charlton, Puma, 7.75; 2. Tia Jones, adidas, 7.80; 3. Masai Russell, unattached, 7.88.

60: 1. Leah Bertrand, Ohio State, 7.20; 2. Alyssa Colbert, Texas Tech, 7.21; 3. Rayniah Jones, UCF, 7.25.

Invitational 60: 1. Tamara Clark, adidas, 7.21; 2. Lynna Irby-Jackson, adidas, 7.25; 3. Cambrea Sturgis, adidas, 7.27.

400: 1. Bryannia Murphy, Ohio State, 53.19; 2. Bianca Stubler, The Buford-Bailey Track Club, 53.86; 3. Kiah Williams, UCF, 53.89.

800: 1. Gabriella Grissom, Miami, 2:07.64; 2. Natalie Varela, Miami, 2:09.90; 3. Emma Maurel, Miami, 2:10.57.

200: 1. Tamara Clark, adidas, 22.71; 2. Iyana Gray, TCU, 23.02; 3. Lynna Irby-Jackson, adidas, 23.28; 6. Success Umukoro, Texas Tech, 23.49.

3,000: 1. Elizabeth Leachman, unattached, 9:16.84; 2. London Culbreath, TCU, 9:57.03; 3. Isabella Richardson, UCF, 10:03.04.

1,600 relay: 1. LSU (Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Brianna Lyston, Garriel White), 3:32.96; 2. Miami, 3:35.54; 3. Kentucky, 3:36.34; 5. Texas Tech, 3:39.66.

Ruth Usoro competes in the triple jump during the Corky Classic indoor track and field meet, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center.

MEN

Field Events

Weight throw: 1. Johnathan Witte, LSU, 72-0 3/4; 2. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 70-1; 3. Jacob Mechler, Texas Tech, 69-10 3/4; 4. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 67-11.

Pole vault: 1. Keaton Daniel, Kentucky, 19-0 1/4; 2. Zach Bradford, Nike, 18-4 1/2; 3. Hilton Green, Oklahoma, 17-4 1/2.

High jump: 1. Kennedy Sauder, Miami, 7-0 1/4; 2. (tie) Devon Richardson, Kansas State, Shaun Miller, Ohio State, 7-0 1/4; 6. Aleksandr Gerasimov, unattached (Texas Tech), 6-10 3/4.

Long jump: 1. Ashton Torns, Miami, 24-5; 2. D.J. Fillmore, Ohio State, 23-10; 3. Ji'eem Bullock, LSU, 23-10; 6. Tajh Jones, Texas Tech, 22-5 3/4.

Shot put: 1. Ralford Mullings, unattached, 60-11 1/2; 2. Gary Moore, Baylor, 59-8 1/2; 3. Milton Ingraham, Miami, 59-3 1/2; 4. Trey Wilson, unattached (Texas Tech), 58-6.

Triple jump: 1. Luke Brown, Kentucky, 55-1 1/2; 2. Russell Robinson, Miami, 54-5 1/4; 3. Garison Breeding, Texas Tech, 51-11; 4. Stacy Brown, Texas Tech, 51-8 1/4.

Running Events

1,000 meters: 1. Ryan Martin, TCU, 2 minutes, 23.17 seconds; 2. Liam Walsh, Texas Tech, 2:24.50; 3. Vincent Koech, Texas Tech, 2:27.10.

600 yards: 1. Nathaniel Ezekiel, Baylor, 1:07.44; 2. Sean Burrell, LSU, 1:08.23; 3. Oskar Edlund, Texas Tech, 1:10.76; 4. Markus Brodin, Texas Tech, 1:10.78.

Mile: 1. Gideon Kiplimo, Texas Tech, 4:13.00; 2. Matthew Hauser, Kansas State, 4:13.57; 3. Liam Walsh, Texas Tech, 4:13.66; 6. Isaac Hernandez, Texas Tech, 4:17.81.

60-meter hurdles: 1. Michael Dickson, More Sports MG, 7.52; 2. Caleb Dean, Texas Tech, 7.55; 3. Antoine Andrews, Texas Tech, 7.62.

60: 1. Myles Thomas, LSU, 6.62; 2. De'montray Callis, Baylor, 6.62; 3. Nazzio John, Ohio State, 6.63.

Invitational 60: 1. Emmanuel Matadi, Liberia, 6.63; 2. Ronnie Baker, adidas, 6.64; 3. Adam Clayton, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 6.64; 6. Karayme Bartley, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 7.00.

400: 1. Zarik Brown, Oklahoma, 46.03; 2. Shaemar Uter, Texas Tech, 46.04; 3. Dubem Nwachukwu, unattached, 46.30; 5. Charlie Bartholomew, Texas Tech, 46.71.

800: 1. Oskars Bambals, Miami, 1:50.27; 2. Pierre Boerkey, Texas Tech, 1:52.52; 3. T.J. Gregg, unattached (Texas Tech), 1:52.78.

200: 1. Kennedy Lightner, Kentucky, 20.42; 2. Laurenz Colbert, Baylor, 20.67; 3. Demar Francis, Baylor, 20.67; 6. Karayme Bartley, Underdog Athletics (formerly Texas Tech), 21.11.

3,000: 1. Stone Burke, TCU, 8:34.37; 2. Lee Taylor, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:46.43; 3. Matthew Hauser, Kansas State, 8:49.73; 4. Trey Leathers, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:50.96; 5. Daniel Mendez, unattached (Texas Tech), 8:53.20.

1,600 relay: 1. Texas Tech (Caleb Dean, Charlie Bartholomew, Shawn Brown, Shaemar Uter), 3:04.71; 2. Kansas State, 3:05.72; 3. Texas Tech B, 3:06.70.

Texas Tech's Shaemar Uter competes in the 400 meters during the Corky Classic indoor track and field meet, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LSU's Michaela Rose sets collegiate record in Texas Tech's Corky Classic