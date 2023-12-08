LSU's Jayden Daniels, Heisman Trophy finalists work shift at Raising Cane's in New York City

Before winning the Heisman Trophy, finalists must complete a series of tasks in New York City before the award ceremony. Among those, at least in 2023, is serving fried chicken.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, alongside fellow Heisman finalists Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., worked a shift at a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in New York City before the honor is granted on Saturday night.

Daniels, who was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday, is the likely frontrunner for the Heisman after passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 more scores this season. The AP Player of the Year has only had a different winner than the Heisman twice in the last 20 years.

REQUIRED READING: How a California QB guru turned LSU football's Jayden Daniels into a Heisman finalist

The only time @ToddGraves isn’t the most popular person @raisingcanes is when @JayD__5 is with him 🐯 pic.twitter.com/hZKT5z72aP — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 8, 2023

Raising Cane's has become a common promotion for athletes in recent years, as the company has also worked with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, among others. Raising Cane's was founded in Baton Rouge.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is also a Heisman finalist, however, was not at the promotion alongside Daniels, Penix Jr. and Nix.

Jayden Daniels stats 2023

Passing: 236 of 327 (72.2%) for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions

Rushing: 135 carries for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns

Heisman finalists 2023

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jayden Daniels, Heisman Trophy finalists work shift at Raising Cane's