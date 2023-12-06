LSU's Jayden Daniels headlines the USA TODAY Sports college football All-America team

Heisman Trophy favorite Jayden Daniels makes a pit stop on his way to Manhattan as the starting quarterback on the USA TODAY Sports All-America teams.

The LSU senior has put together one of the most productive seasons by a quarterbacks in Bowl Subdivision history. Daniels has thrown for more than 3,800 yards, rushed for over 1,100 yards and accounted for 50 touchdowns.

There was some heavy debate over which quarterback drew second-team honors. In the end, Oregon's Bo Nix had the numbers and impact to edge past Washington's Michael Penix Jr. despite the Huskies' two head-to-head wins against the Ducks during the regular season.

Other offensive standouts include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. While he missed three games due to injury, Bowers was a obvious choice to draw All-America accolades for the third time in as many seasons.

The list of USA TODAY Sports' All-America defenders is headlined by an outstanding trio of linebackers in North Carolina State's Payton Wilson, Alabama's Dallas Turner and Iowa's Jay Higgins.

The secondary includes another member of the Hawkeyes' incredible defense in cornerback Cooper DeJean and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski award as the nation's top defensive player in Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.

First team

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

OL: Zak Zinter, Michigan

OL: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Defense

DL: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL: Jalen Green, James Madison

LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Specialists

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

RET: Zachariah Branch, Southern California

ALL-PURPOSE: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Second team

Offense

QB: Bo Nix, Oregon

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Audric Estimé, Notre Dame

WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon

WR: Rome Odunze, Washington

TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL: Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL: Christian Haynes, Connecticut

OL: JC Latham, Alabama

Defense

DL: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

DL: Jared Verse, Florida State

DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah

DL: Chop Robinson, Penn State

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo Rockets

CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

S: Will Johnson, Michigan

S: Caleb Downs, Alabama

Specialists

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P: Porter Wilson, Duke

RET: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV

ALL-PURPOSE: Xavier Worthy, Texas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayden Daniels tops USA TODAY Sports college football All-America team