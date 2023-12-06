LSU's Jayden Daniels headlines the USA TODAY Sports college football All-America team
Heisman Trophy favorite Jayden Daniels makes a pit stop on his way to Manhattan as the starting quarterback on the USA TODAY Sports All-America teams.
The LSU senior has put together one of the most productive seasons by a quarterbacks in Bowl Subdivision history. Daniels has thrown for more than 3,800 yards, rushed for over 1,100 yards and accounted for 50 touchdowns.
There was some heavy debate over which quarterback drew second-team honors. In the end, Oregon's Bo Nix had the numbers and impact to edge past Washington's Michael Penix Jr. despite the Huskies' two head-to-head wins against the Ducks during the regular season.
Other offensive standouts include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. While he missed three games due to injury, Bowers was a obvious choice to draw All-America accolades for the third time in as many seasons.
The list of USA TODAY Sports' All-America defenders is headlined by an outstanding trio of linebackers in North Carolina State's Payton Wilson, Alabama's Dallas Turner and Iowa's Jay Higgins.
The secondary includes another member of the Hawkeyes' incredible defense in cornerback Cooper DeJean and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski award as the nation's top defensive player in Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.
First team
Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
OL: Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Defense
DL: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL: Jalen Green, James Madison
LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S: Malaki Starks, Georgia
S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Specialists
K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
RET: Zachariah Branch, Southern California
ALL-PURPOSE: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Second team
Offense
QB: Bo Nix, Oregon
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon
WR: Rome Odunze, Washington
TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State
OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL: Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
OL: Christian Haynes, Connecticut
OL: JC Latham, Alabama
Defense
DL: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
DL: Jared Verse, Florida State
DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah
DL: Chop Robinson, Penn State
LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo Rockets
CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
S: Will Johnson, Michigan
S: Caleb Downs, Alabama
Specialists
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P: Porter Wilson, Duke
RET: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV
ALL-PURPOSE: Xavier Worthy, Texas
