LSU's Heisman finalist QB, Jayden Daniels, shares thoughts on FSU's exclusion from CFP

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist, Jayden Daniels, recently shared his opinion on the shocking news that the undefeated Power Five conference team, the Florida State Seminoles, were left out of the College Football Playoffs, despite going 13-0 for the third time in program history.

Speaking about Florida State's absence from the playoffs, Daniels said, "We played them in Week 1, and losing Jordan was a big deal for Florida State. I personally think they did it for ratings and viewership."

The Seminoles' starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a broken leg in their Week 12 game against North Alabama, and the College Football Playoff Committee's decision to leave the Seminoles out of the playoffs was heavily influenced by his absence in their final game of the regular season and conference title game, which Florida State won nonetheless.

Daniels extended his sympathy to Travis, saying, "Prayers out to Jordan and everything he is going through right now. It is not his fault and you can’t control stuff like that, and Florida State will get what they deserve at some point."

Meanwhile, No. 13 LSU finished the season with a record of 9-3, making the Tigers bowl eligible, and they are set to face Wisconsin on Jan. 1 at the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

Daniels had an impressive season, finishing with 3,812 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns, securing a spot in the final four players in the running for the Heisman Trophy. The winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced on December 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

