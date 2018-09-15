LSU's Devin White gets penalized for doing Cam Newton's Superman celebration against Auburn

LSU linebacker Devin White does a good Cam Newton imitation. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LSU linebacker Devin White was apparently penalized for doing Cam Newton’s signature celebration following a fourth-down stop of Auburn.

White tackled Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow in the backfield to force a turnover on downs in the first quarter. After making the tackle he started running and then did the Carolina Panthers and former Auburn QB’s signature Superman celebration.

This was a penalty, apparently. (Via CBS)

Cold. And well-executed. Until White was flagged.

Officials threw an unsportsmanlike conduct flag after the play but didn’t announce who the offending player was. It was unclear on the broadcast if it was White or another player, but White was officially credited with the penalty on Auburn’s stats site.

Kinda lame. That really wasn’t taunting. Celebrations are fun, especially after a big play like that. At least the penalty didn’t give Auburn a first down or more yards.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Floyd Mayweather announces second fight with Manny Pacquiao on Instagram

• Watch: This fake fair catch might be the TD of the year

• Report: Bengals RB Mixon needs arthroscopic surgery on knee

• Puig on a home-run tear: Five HRs in two games

