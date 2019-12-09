LSU's Burrow, Auburn's Brown named AP SEC players of year

STEVE MEGARGEE (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
  • LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after making a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in College Station, Texas. Britt was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
  • LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, acknowledges the crowd as he is pulled from his last game in Tiger Stadium, in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries against Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) and defensive back Keldrick Carper during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on their touchdown pass play during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against Georgia during an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, top right, blocks the pass of Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker, bottom, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, Mo. Bolton was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left, breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Austin, Texas. Stingley was selected as newcomer of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
  • FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, in Hoover, Ala. Brown was selected the SEC defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) reacts after a stop against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. Brown was selected the SEC defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) grins after greeting fans following an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of three players from LSUs high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Atlanta. Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in College Station, Texas. McKinney was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) plays against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wills was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Atlanta. Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the team's win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Top-ranked LSU has the SECs coach of the year in Ed Orgeron, as The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in College Station, Texas. Jennings was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Kentucky center Drake Jackson (52) calls out instructions to teammates during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Toledo, in Lexington, Ky. Jackson was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 16,2019, file photo, Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs (7), left, knocks away a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Starkville, Miss. Diggs was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of three players from LSUs high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) tries to get past Arkansas defenders Micahh Smith (26) and Andrew Parker (28) as he runs for a gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Fayetteville, Ark. Hill was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, FIle)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Atlanta. Ja'Marr Chase was one of three players from LSUs high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg (71) warms-up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C. Stenberg was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C. Smith was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) celebrates their 20-10 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game, in Knoxville, Tenn. Warrior was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson (3) signals to teammates before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Gainesville, Fla. Davidson was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) plays against BYU during an NCAA football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Smith was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, center, celebrates after tackling Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, Mo. Elliott was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Florida defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) set up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, in Orlando, Fla. Greenard was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kicks a field goal against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game. in Atlanta. Blankenship was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
  • LSU coach Ed Orgeron hugs wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the sideline after his touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team.

The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC's coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., as selected by a 28-member media panel. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown.

Burrow, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, was one of three players from LSU's high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors. The others were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. LSU (13-0) returns to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.

Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is on pace to break the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season completion percentage record owned by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his attempts in 2008.

He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns - both SEC single-season records - with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.

''The best thing about Joe is he's a team player,'' Orgeron said after the SEC championship game. ''All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list.''

Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players in the latter two categories. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Stingley, who is tied for second among all FBS players in passes defended, has six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Brown has 50 overall tackles, 12 + tackles for loss and four sacks for No. 9 Auburn.

No. 9 Alabama had five first-team picks and 11 overall all-SEC selections to lead all teams in both categories. LSU had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks.

Alabama's first-team selections included cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

No player who earned first-team all-SEC honors last year was selected for the honor this year.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were second-team selections this season after making the first team last year. Tagovailoa was the SEC offensive player of the year last season.

Brown, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas were second-team picks last year who moved up to the first team this season.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja'Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D'Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

---

u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties

---

