LSU’s Xavier Pinson becomes next Tigers player to enter transfer portal

LSU continues to hemorrhage players in the wake of coach Will Wade’s firing. The Tigers lost every commit in both the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, and guard Brandon Murray entered the transfer portal.

Now, LSU has another loss to replace as point guard Xavier Pinson also entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Pinson is back in the portal after arriving in Baton Rouge this season as a transfer from Missouri.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Pinson started 27 of the 28 games he appeared in while averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 assists. Pinson is a senior but will use his one remaining year of eligibility due to COVID-19 elsewhere.

#LSU guard Xavier Pinson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell @On3sports. Pinson racked up 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Tigers. — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 24, 2022

With the losses of Murray and Pinson, LSU now has to replace its entire starting backcourt. The Tigers will almost certainly have to hit the portal aggressively themselves, as their two signees in Julian Phillips and Devin Ree were released from their letters of intent, while hard commit Yohan Traore backed off his pledge, too.

LSU also lost the commitment of its lone 2023 pledge, five-star point guard Marvel Allen.

Between the roster attrition and potential looming sanctions from the NCAA, this is certainly not an easy situation for new head coach Matt McMahon to walk into. His first priority will be to simply fill out a roster that has taken major losses in the week since the offseason began.

