LSU WR Malik Nabers goes 6th to New York Giants in 2024 NFL draft

The all-time leader in receiving yards at LSU is heading to the Big Apple.

Despite a lot of speculation that they would draft a quarterback, possibly via a trade-up, the New York Giants held firm at No. 6 and ultimately drafted Malik Nabers to give quarterback Jayden Daniels a much-needed elite weapon in the passing game.

Now, Nabers and Daniels are division rivals in the NFC East as the latter was drafted a few picks earlier with the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders.

Nabers was the second receiver off the board in the draft after Marvin Harrison Jr., who went two picks earlier at No. 4 overall.

This is the first time LSU has had two players drafted in the top 10 since Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams in 2017.

