LSU WR Malik Nabers declares for 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft class of wide receivers is shaping up to be exceptional. With Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze already in, the draft has two guys who could go in the Top 10.

Now you can add a third player to the mix with LSU star receiver Malik Nabers who has also officially declared. Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He joins his quarterback Jayden Daniels as two top 10 prospects out of LSU.

In terms of the draft, Nabers represents a complete package. He’s an explosive player who can run precise routes and create separation with his quickness and physicality. Nabers has tremendous hands and tracks the ball as well as any receiver in the draft. His measurables are elite and this often equates to ideal run-after-catch situations.

