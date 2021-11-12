LSU WR Kayshon Boutte ranked among the best underclassmen

Heading into the season there was no better option for a breakout year than that of sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. We saw what he could do in 2020 once he was given an opportunity. He set an SEC freshman record for his offensive explosion against Ole Miss.

Despite being sidelined since the Kentucky game, Boutte was the nation’s leader in touchdown receptions until these past couple of weeks. Just shows how dominant he has been with the ball in his hands. Heading into 2022, why should we expect anything less?

Per ESPN (subscription required) Kayshon Boutte is among the best underclassmen in 2021.

(The Daily Advertiser)

What ESPN says…

As a true freshman last season, the 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte finished the year with three straight 100-yard games, including a 308-yard, three-touchdown performance in the finale against Ole Miss. The former four-star recruit picked up right where he left off this season with a 148-yard, three-touchdown game in Week 1 against UCLA. His 2021 campaign was cut short because of an ankle injury, but he’ll be a guy who will have WR1 hype going into his junior year.

Over the past several years, LSU has been a wide receiver producing machine with Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall Jr all moving to the NFL. Jefferson set a record for receiving yards by a rookie and Chase looks to smash that number this season. The next on the list will be Boutte, who will likely head to the NFL following his junior season. It will be interesting to see what kind of offense they will run in Baton Rouge with the new staff.

One thing will be for certain, Boutte will likely be a huge part of it as the featured weapon.