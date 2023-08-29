LSU WR commit Dakorien Moore raises stock with On3 after impressive season opener

The top committed prospect in LSU’s 2025 recruiting class made a major impact in the first game of his junior season of high school.

Five-star Duncanville, Texas, receiver Dakorien Moore hauled in seven catches in the win, which he took for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore is a consensus top-15 prospect and one of the best receiver prospects in the 2025 class. He doesn’t have too much room to move up from where he already is, but he was listed by On3 among the first group of players who are raising their stocks so far in this high school football season.

Here’s what On3’s Charles Power and Cody Bellaire said.

Charles Power: Dakorien Moore had a monster season debut in a primetime matchup against two-time defending state champs, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff. The recent LSU pledge went off to the tune of 281 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches. Moore’s big play ability is palpable. He has the burst to stack cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage and the top end speed to easily pull away in the open field. He pairs that functional athleticism with the ability to win at the catch point. Moore entered the fall as an obvious stock up prospect for us in 2025. He was dominant at multiple national events over the summer and looks like one of the top receivers in the cycle. His showing against South Oak Cliff only cements that notion. Cody Bellaire: Moore stood out in a special way during Under Armour’s Future 50 camp this past summer in what was an absolutely loaded group of wide receivers. He also displayed his absurd catch radius and acrobatic ability during the OT7 Finals, constantly making highlight reel worthy catches throughout the event. Add in a video game stat sheet during Week 1 of his junior season and you’re looking at a potential five-star talent in the 2025 cycle.

As said above, there isn’t much more room for Moore’s ranking to increase, but if he can continue to put up performances like this one, he should be a consensus top-10 prospect by the time it’s all said and done.

