LSU WR Brian Thomas is one of the college season’s biggest draft risers

LSU’s passing offense has been an impressive watch in 2023 as a collection. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wideout Malik Nabors tend to get most of the publicity — and they’re both deserving of prominent draft consideration in April.

Yet it’s the “other” Tigers wide receiver who might have the most NFL impact. Brian Thomas continues to show he’s a major weapon and playmaker, not to mention one of the biggest early-season risers in the draft evaluation process.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 junior, caught 31 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 in a supporting role. Not a bad year, but not exactly attention-grabbing for anyone outside of the SEC West. Thomas has everyone’s attention now after topping all those numbers in the first six games of 2023.

Thomas has always had good size and speed, but he appears to have added more lean muscle to his 205-pound frame. It’s helped him through contact and given him better balance. He’s always had the ball tracking and strong hands, but Thomas has added more polish and attention to detail to his game.

Getting botth feet down on catches like this is exactly what the NFL wants to see from a big target in the red zone.

That’s one of his nine touchdowns through the first six games, and it highlights his ability to make the difficult catch.

Thomas has been more consistent in working in-breaking routes from his typical outside alignment. He’s quick to recognize the coverage and find soft spots between zones and inside cover brackets.

If he keeps up the impressive play and chooses to declare, Thomas could find himself being a first-round pick with instant impact potential. Not bad for a guy who entered the year as a lower-regarded player to watch.

