What LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese brings to Chicago Sky

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese landed with Chicago Sky after being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

The All-American forward will go down as one of the best players in LSU history. In her two seasons in Baton Rouge, Reese averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per games and collected the second-most double-doubles in LSU women's basketball history with 61, only behind legend Sylvia Fowles.

Reese led the Tigers to their first NCAA championship in the 2022-23 season and back to the Elite 8 this year, when she posted 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game along with 2.3 assists.

Here's what Reese will add to the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese brings relentlessness on the glass to the Chicago Sky

One of the separating aspects to Reese's game has always been her motor when it comes to rebounding. She first showed it early in college career at Maryland and playing under Kim Mulkey at LSU, her relentlessness on the glass only ratcheted up.

This season, Reese led women's college basketball in offensive rebounds with 183, good enough for 5.5 per game. She has an innate ability to know where the ball is coming off the rim, leading to more rebounds of her own misses en route to a lot of second-chance points. Analysts will talk about her being undersized for the WNBA, but in many instances in college, she battled taller bigs and she held her own in most of those contests.

Ball handling, passing underrated parts of Angel Reese's game

Growing up, Reese was a point guard and in her first exposure to basketball, she cultivated her skills in bringing the ball up the floor and finding open teammates. The 6-foot-3 forward hasn't lost the ability to dribble or pass.

Reese flashed those parts of her game numerous times at LSU this season. And with that, Reese adds a formidable inside-out game to her new team that could hurt opponents if they're playing honest.

Angel Reese to work on her jumpshot

In her workouts leading up to the WNBA Draft, Reese worked on her jumpshot.

Reese is efficient with her back to the basket, but where she's been deficient has been stepping up in the midrange. It's going to be a facet of her game she's going to need to develop and Reese knows it.

