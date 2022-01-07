LSU women's basketball and Kim Mulkey vs. No. 1 South Carolina: Live updates and score

LSU women’s basketball will be tested by the country’s top-ranked team.

No. 16 LSU (14-1, 2-0 SEC) faces No. 1 South Carolina (13-1, 1-1) on Thursday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

The Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley have 12 straight victories over LSU including two last season, winning 69-65 on Jan. 24 in Baton Rouge and 66-59 on Feb. 14 in Columbia, South Carolina.

LSU and coach Kim Mulkey have won 13 straight since an 88-74 non-conference loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 14 at home. The Tigers are coming off a 75-66 win over Texas A&M in their SEC home opener Sunday.

'FLUSH IT': LSU coach Kim Mulkey leads Tigers to 12-1 nonconference record

South Carolina remained No. 1 despite a 70-69 loss on Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Gamecocks are coming off an 80-68 win over Mississippi State on Sunday at home.

A Twitter List by TDARaginCajuns

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU women's basketball vs. South Carolina score, live updates