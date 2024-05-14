LSU women’s basketball in the top 10 of On3’s post-spring rankings

The LSU women’s basketball team is set for some major losses after its Elite Eight run in 2023-24.

The leader of the team, forward Angel Reese, has moved on as she was the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft. The Tigers also lost another starter in point guard Hailey Van Lith, who opted to enter the transfer portal and is now at TCU.

But the cupboard isn’t bare. LSU returns star Flau'Jae Johnson and promising second-year player Mikaylah Williams along with another large portal class of experienced players.

On3’s Talia Goodman recently ranked the top 25 teams in the country after spring, and the Tigers remain in the top 10, coming in at No. 7.

LSU brought in another major portal haul, but that didn’t quite jive the way the Tigers hoped it would last season. Hopefully, this loaded group of Shayeann Day-Wilson (Miami), Kailyn Gilbert (Arizona), Jersey Wolfenbarger (Arkansas) and Mjracle Sheppard (Mississippi State) will adjust to their roles. The Tigers may struggle following the departures of Angel Reese (WNBA) and Hailey van Lith (portal) but the transfers they landed should help ease that transition. LSU still returns a group of high-level talent in Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. The Tigers are primed for success yet again but need to make sure the team chemistry is strong among newcomers.

Last season didn’t quite pan out how many expected for LSU, but this still looks like a team that could be poised for a deep run once again in 2024-25.

