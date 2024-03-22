LSU women’s basketball star freshman Mikaylah Williams lands Jordan NIL deal

As a true freshman, Mikaylah Williams hasn’t quite built the NIL profile of her teammates Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson. But the LSU guard and SEC Freshman of the Year is well on her way.

Williams has now signed an NIL deal with Jordan Brand, becoming just the third amateur women’s basketball player to do so.

“Signing with Jordan Brand allows me to inspire young girls and contribute to the growth of women’s basketball,” Williams said in a statement, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, Williams has been a major contributor for the Tigers this season, averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. She also set a program scoring record with 42 points in a game against Kent State earlier this year.

